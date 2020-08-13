Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.38%

Nifty Media index ended up 1.38% at 1418.15 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Ltd jumped 4.94%, Inox Leisure Ltd rose 3.28% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shed 2.35%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 2.46% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.22% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.07% to close at 11300.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.15% to close at 38310.49 today.

