Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 3.91%

Board of Smiths & Founders (India) approves change in directorate
Nifty Media index ended up 3.91% at 2338.1 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 6.19%, Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 4.61% and Zee Media Corporation Ltd shed 4.30%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 2.33% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 1.65% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.44% to close at 10746.05 while the SENSEX has slid 0.44% to close at 35876.22 today.

