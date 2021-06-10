Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 4.64%

Nifty Media index ended up 4.64% at 1900.1 today. The index has added 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 19.96%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 14.22% and D B Corp Ltd rose 6.86%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 44.00% over last one year compared to the 55.57% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 3.34% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.65% to close at 15737.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.69% to close at 52300.47 today.

