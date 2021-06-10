Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; breadth strong

Key equity barometers hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered near the 15,750 level. Barring the Nifty Auto index, all sectoral indices were trading in the green.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 359.28 points or 0.69% at 52,300.79. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.55 points or 0.66% at 15,738.45.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.97% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.62%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2,390 shares rose and 749 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index was down 0.41% to 10,690.15. The index has lost 1.68% in two days.

Bajaj Auto (down 1.14%), Eicher Motors (down 0.96%), Motherson Sumi Systems (down 0.67%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.6%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.36%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.24%) declined.

Numbers to Watch:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 72.97 compared with its previous closing of 73.0825.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement shed 0.49% to Rs 48,885.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 90.22.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.017% from 6.016% recorded at the close of the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement fell 5 cents to $72.17 a barrel. The contract remained unchanged at $72.22.

