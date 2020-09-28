Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 4.77%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%

Nifty Media index ended up 4.77% at 1555.55 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Ltd jumped 12.05%, Inox Leisure Ltd gained 6.09% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 5.32%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 2.47% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 3.55% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 3.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.60% to close at 11227.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.59% to close at 37981.63 today.

