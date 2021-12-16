Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.77%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.77% at 2389.8 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd fell 5.65%, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 4.24% and Inox Leisure Ltd dropped 4.16%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 38.00% over last one year compared to the 26.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.18% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.16% to close at 17248.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.20% to close at 57901.14 today.

