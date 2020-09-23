Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.37%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.37% at 1481.5 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd fell 4.89%, Sun TV Network Ltd slipped 4.00% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 2.69%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 3.94% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.61% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.20% to close at 11131.85 while the SENSEX has declined 0.17% to close at 37668.42 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)