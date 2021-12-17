Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 4.74%, NIFTY Crashes 1.53%

Nifty Media index closed down 4.74% at 2276.5 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 8.42%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 7.61% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 7.02%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 34.00% over last one year compared to the 23.61% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 3.93% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 3.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.53% to close at 16985.2 while the SENSEX has declined 1.54% to close at 57011.74 today.

