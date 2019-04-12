Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.42%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.06%, NIFTY jumps 1.39%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.19%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index declines 1.42%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.30%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.81%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.38%
-
Nifty Media index closed up 1.42% at 2442.85 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 9.35%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 5.13% and T.
V. Today Network Ltd rose 3.68%. The Nifty Media index is down 27.00% over last one year compared to the 11.33% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index added 1.27% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.40% to close at 11643.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.41% to close at 38767.11 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU