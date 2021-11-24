Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.00%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.00% at 2279.65 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 7.04%, Saregama India Ltd rose 2.27% and PVR Ltd slipped 2.17%.

The Nifty Media index is up 54.00% over last one year compared to the 33.40% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.52% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.50% to close at 17415.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.55% to close at 58340.99 today.

