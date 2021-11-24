Nifty above 17,550; oil & gas stocks in demand

The domestic equities continued to trade with modest gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 183.48 points or 0.31% at 58,847.81. The Nifty 50 index gained 63.75 points or 0.36% at 17,567.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.46% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.24%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,357 shares rose and 756 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged.
As per provisional data available on the NSE, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 4,477.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,412.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 November 2021.
Meanwhile, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) postponed the implementation of the 50% cash-margin rule for futures and options (F&O) traders and credit-default swaps (CDS) segment to 28 February 2022, from the earlier deadline of 1 December 2021. The regulator cited investor interest, and market regulation and development as reasons for the deferment, in its recently issued circular.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 1.49% to 7,683.50. The index added 2.53% in two trading sessions.
ONGC (up 4.91%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) (up 2.54%), Oil India (up 2.33%) and GAIL (India) (up 2.24%) were the top gainers in the Oil & Gas segment.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Vedanta declined 2.60%. Two promoter entities on Tuesday acquired 3.7% stake in the diversified natural resources company through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Twin Star Holdings and Vedanta Netherlands Investments together bought 13.78 crore shares, amounting to 3.7% stake, of the company. Twin Star Holdings and Vedanta Netherlands picked up 8.78 crore shares (2.36% equity) and 5 crore shares (1.35% equity), respectively in the company. Shares were acquired at Rs 349.70 each. As on September 2021, Twin Star Holdings held 43.60% stake in Vedanta.
Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 1.82%. The credit rating agency, ICRA downgraded its rating on the term loan and fund-based working capital facilities of the company to '[ICRA] A+ (Stable)' from '[ICRA] AA-'. Concerning fund based / non-fund based working capital facilities, the company further said that the rating committee of ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating to '[ICRA] A+' from '[ICRA] AA-' and has also downgraded the short-term rating to '[ICRA] A1' from '[ICRA] A1+'. ICRA has also downgraded the short-term rating on the company's commercial paper to '[ICRA] Al' from '[ICRA] A1+'.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday, 24 November 2021, as investors monitored the moves in US Treasury yields. Singapore's economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter as compared with a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It was higher than an earlier official advance estimate for 6.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.
US stocks closed mixed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, with the Dow and the S&P 500 logging gains, while the Nasdaq extended the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The stock market closes early on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU