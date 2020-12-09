Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.77%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Nifty Media index closed up 3.77% at 1673.35 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd added 17.86%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose 9.89% and PVR Ltd gained 7.27%.

The Nifty Media index is down 4.00% over last one year compared to the 14.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.66% and Nifty Bank index gained 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.02% to close at 13529.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.09% to close at 46103.5 today.

