Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.49%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.49% at 5130.05 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd slipped 4.58%, Tata Steel Ltd shed 2.37% and Welspun Corp Ltd fell 2.34%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 154.00% over last one year compared to the 49.00% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 0.60% and Nifty Media index gained 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.27% to close at 15722.2 while the SENSEX added 0.32% to close at 52484.67 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)