Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.21%

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.21% at 2880.65 today. The index is down 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shed 4.54%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd slipped 3.54% and Vedanta Ltd dropped 3.50%.
The Nifty Metal index is down 28.00% over last one year compared to the 0.40% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.81% and Nifty Media index has dropped 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.36% to close at 10922.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.37% to close at 36444.64 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU