Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 5.20%

Nifty Metal index ended down 5.20% at 5633.85 today. The index has slipped 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd shed 7.42%, Tata Steel Ltd dropped 6.98% and National Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 6.68%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 2.00% over last one year compared to the 8.68% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 3.59% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 3.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.38% to close at 16240.05 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.19% to close at 54364.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)