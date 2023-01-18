Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.65%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.65% at 6905.8 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd added 4.73%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose 4.09% and Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 4.07%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 20.00% over last one year compared to the 0.29% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.25% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.62% to close at 18165.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.64% to close at 61045.74 today.

