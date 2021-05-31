Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.10%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.10% at 5161.8 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 4.71%, MOIL Ltd jumped 4.63% and JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.06%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 175.00% over last one year compared to the 62.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.75% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.95% to close at 15582.8 while the SENSEX increased 1.00% to close at 51937.44 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)