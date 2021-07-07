Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.20%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.20% at 5286.45 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 6.12%, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 4.40% and Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 4.06%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 161.00% over last one year compared to the 47.04% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.96% and Nifty Commodities index increased 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.39% to close at 15879.65 while the SENSEX increased 0.37% to close at 53054.76 today.

