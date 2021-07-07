Benchmarks hit day's high; Nifty above 15,850

Equity indices hit fresh intraday high in mid afternoon. At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 101.73 points or 0.19% to trade at 52,962.21. The Nifty 50 index gained 36.25 points or 0.23% and traded at 15,854.50.

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.33% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.23%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,717 shares rose and 1,421 shares fell.

A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 543.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 521.30 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 July 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 18,46,14,330 with 39,93,197 deaths. India reported 4,59,920 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,04,211 deaths while 2,97,99,534 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India has reported 43,733 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 930 deaths in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate has increased to 97.18%.

Politics:

The Union Cabinet reshuffle/expansion will be reportedly taking place on 7 July 2021 at 18:00 IST. This will be the first cabinet reshuffle in the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank index gained 0.4% to 35,720.85. The index added nearly 3% in four days.

RBL Bank (up 3.66%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.27%), ICICI Bank (up 0.56%), Axis Bank (up 0.45%), State Bank of India (up 0.43%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.28%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.69 compared with its previous closing of 74.55.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement rose 0.42% to Rs 47,884.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 92.567.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.165% from its previous close of 6.175%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2021 settlement rose 57 cents to $75.07 a barrel.

