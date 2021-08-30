Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.47%, NIFTY jumps 1.35%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.47% at 5628.1 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd added 4.08%, Coal India Ltd rose 3.64% and National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 3.47%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 123.00% over last one year compared to the 45.36% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.04% and Nifty Commodities index increased 2.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.35% to close at 16931.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.36% to close at 56889.76 today.

