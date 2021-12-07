Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.13%, NIFTY jumps 1.56%

Nifty Metal index closed up 3.13% at 5494.45 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd added 10.06%, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 7.10% and Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 5.02%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 74.00% over last one year compared to the 28.61% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.48% and Nifty Bank index increased 2.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.56% to close at 17176.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.56% to close at 57633.65 today.

