Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.69%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.69% at 5406.8 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 5.06%, Tata Steel Ltd rose 3.94% and Coal India Ltd gained 3.93%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 177.00% over last one year compared to the 59.56% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.51% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.39% to close at 15799.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.33% to close at 52474.76 today.

