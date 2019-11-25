Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.21%, NIFTY climbs 1.34%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.21% at 2602 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 7.35%, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 5.11% and Tata Steel Ltd added 4.88%.

The Nifty Metal index has decreased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 14.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 1.79% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.34% to close at 12073.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.31% to close at 40889.23 today.

