Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 5.33%, NIFTY climbs 1.20%

Nifty Metal index ended up 5.33% at 4189.15 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 8.70%, JSW Steel Ltd added 8.60% and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd gained 8.26%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 170.00% over last one year compared to the 80.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.63% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.20% to close at 14867.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.05% to close at 50029.83 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)