Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 6.60%, NIFTY Crashes 1.07%

Nifty Metal index closed down 6.60% at 5309 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd dropped 9.58%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shed 9.18% and National Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 8.92%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 125.00% over last one year compared to the 51.21% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 4.18% and Nifty Commodities index is down 3.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.07% to close at 17396.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.89% to close at 58490.93 today.

