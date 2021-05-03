Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.16%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.16% at 4952.45 today. The index is up 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd gained 8.36%, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 6.90% and National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 4.64%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 166.00% over last one year compared to the 48.42% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.35% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.02% to close at 14634.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.13% to close at 48718.52 today.

