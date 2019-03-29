JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Market logs modest gains
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.37%

Capital Market 

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.37% at 3044.15 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 8.94%, Steel Authority of India Ltd added 6.02% and National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 4.52%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 14.93% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 1.93% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.47% to close at 11623.9 while the SENSEX added 0.33% to close at 38672.91 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements