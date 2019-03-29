Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.37%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.25%, NIFTY Crashes 1.11%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.50%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.02%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.98%, NIFTY jumps 2.32%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.74%, NIFTY climbs 1.20%
-
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.37% at 3044.15 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 8.94%, Steel Authority of India Ltd added 6.02% and National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 4.52%.
The Nifty Metal index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 14.93% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 1.93% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.47% to close at 11623.9 while the SENSEX added 0.33% to close at 38672.91 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU