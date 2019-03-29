Auto stocks gain

Key indices extended gains in mid-afternoon trade as European stocks rise in early trade. At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 113.31 points or 0.29% at 38,659.03. The was up 32.30 points or 0.28% at 11,602.30. Auto stocks gained.

Local stocks edged higher in early trade on buying demand in pivotals. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after an initial upmove. Key indices hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade. Key indices hovered in positive zone in afternoon trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.93%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.49%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1365 shares rose and 1123 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Auto stocks gained. (up 1.25%), (up 1.05%), (up 3.08%), (up 2.33%), (M&M) (up 2.16%), Escorts (up 0.59%) and (up 3.28%) rose. (down 0.99%), and (down 0.63%) declined.

rose 0.26%. and Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT Kharagpur) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on high-impact, industry-focused applied research in the areas of 5G and (AI). Research outcomes from this partnership will be leveraged by to develop solutions for its customers, across industry verticals. IIT will benefit from the commercialization of the joint research insights and Wipro's real-world industry expertise. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

On the economic front, the government will announce data on infrastructure output for February after market hours today, 29 March 2019.

Overseas, European and Asian shares edged higher on Friday helped by upbeat signs on U.S.- trade talks. US stocks closed higher Thursday following reports that the U.S. and have made progress toward a trade deal even as investors weighed data showing U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

In Europe, UK will put her Brexit divorce deal to a vote in Parliament on Friday. May on Wednesday said she would be willing to step down if her plan to usher Britain out of the was approved by Parliament.

U.S. negotiators, led by Trade and Steven Mnuchin, attended a working dinner Thursday night with Chinese Liu He, who is expected to travel to next week. At a speech in on Thursday, said the was prepared to continue trade negotiations with for weeks or even months.

In economic data, U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply in the last three months of 2018 to an annual rate of 2.2%, due to weakness in consumer spending, investment, government spending and housing.

