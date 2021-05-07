Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 4.73%

Nifty Metal index closed up 4.73% at 5335.85 today. The index is up 23.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 10.87%, NMDC Ltd rose 8.42% and Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 7.93%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 215.00% over last one year compared to the 61.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 1.92% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.67% to close at 14823.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.52% to close at 49206.47 today.

