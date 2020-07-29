Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 3.09%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 3.09% at 10441.15 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rose 6.19%, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 4.01% and Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 3.51%.

The Nifty Pharma index has increased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 1.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 1.65% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.86% to close at 11202.85 while the SENSEX has slid 1.10% to close at 38071.13 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)