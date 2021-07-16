Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.16%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.16% at 14635.05 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd added 3.26%, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained 2.06% and Lupin Ltd rose 1.55%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 41.00% over last one year compared to the 48.26% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.14% and Nifty IT index is down 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.01% to close at 15923.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.04% to close at 53140.06 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)