Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.40%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.40% at 12987.05 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cipla Ltd gained 3.28%, Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumped 3.01% and Divis Laboratories Ltd rose 1.75%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 44.00% over last one year compared to the 63.37% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.37% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.53% to close at 14581.45 while the SENSEX added 0.53% to close at 48803.68 today.

