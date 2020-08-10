Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 5.37%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 5.37% at 11941.4 today. The index is up 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd added 11.96%, Cipla Ltd jumped 9.19% and Lupin Ltd rose 8.88%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 51.00% over last one year compared to the 1.44% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.84% and Nifty Auto index added 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.50% to close at 11270.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.37% to close at 38182.08 today.

