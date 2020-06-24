Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index falls 4.01%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.58%

Nifty Private Bank index ended down 4.01% at 11739.45 today. The index has gained 25.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd shed 7.46%, IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped 7.44% and Federal Bank Ltd slipped 5.67%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has fallen 31.00% over last one year compared to the 12.64% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 3.76% and Nifty Financial Services index has slid 2.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.58% to close at 10305.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.58% to close at 34868.98 today.

