Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 3.32%

Nifty Private Bank index ended up 3.32% at 19866.55 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Axis Bank Ltd rose 5.81%, RBL Bank Ltd added 5.20% and ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 4.07%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has soared 18.00% over last one year compared to the 26.43% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 3.32% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 2.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.00% to close at 15314.7 while the SENSEX increased 1.18% to close at 52154.13 today.

