Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 4.24%

Nifty Private Bank index closed up 4.24% at 13820.25 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, IndusInd Bank Ltd added 7.28%, ICICI Bank Ltd gained 6.33% and Axis Bank Ltd rose 6.12%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has fallen 17.00% over last one year compared to the 1.86% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 4.15% and Nifty Financial Services index added 3.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.23% to close at 11669.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.36% to close at 39757.58 today.

