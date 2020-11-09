Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index rises 3.28%, NIFTY jumps 1.61%

Nifty Private Bank index closed up 3.28% at 15371.2 today. The index is up 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, City Union Bank Ltd gained 10.29%, IndusInd Bank Ltd rose 4.98% and ICICI Bank Ltd added 4.49%.

The Nifty Private Bank index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 4.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 2.74% and Nifty Financial Services index added 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.61% to close at 12461.05 while the SENSEX added 1.68% to close at 42597.43 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)