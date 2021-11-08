Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.24%

Nifty PSE index ended up 2.24% at 4177.85 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 7.42%, Bharat Electronics Ltd rose 5.25% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 4.31%.

The Nifty PSE index has increased 77.00% over last one year compared to the 47.34% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.15% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.85% to close at 18068.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.80% to close at 60545.61 today.

