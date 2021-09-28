Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 3.09%

Nifty PSE index ended up 3.09% at 3996.1 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd rose 6.36%, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd jumped 5.97% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 5.41%.

The Nifty PSE index has increased 71.00% over last one year compared to the 58.08% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 3.02% and Nifty IT index has slid 2.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.60% to close at 17748.6 while the SENSEX has slid 0.68% to close at 59667.6 today.

