Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.32%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.32% at 2285.15 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra slipped 3.39%, Indian Overseas Bank fell 2.90% and Punjab National Bank dropped 2.45%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 53.00% over last one year compared to the 62.12% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.27% and Nifty Bank index has slid 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.13% to close at 14910.45 while the SENSEX is down 0.06% to close at 50363.96 today.

