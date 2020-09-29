Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.18%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.18% at 1290 today. The index is down 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda slipped 4.61%, Punjab National Bank dropped 3.48% and Bank of Maharashtra fell 2.60%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 44.00% over last one year compared to the 2.20% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.96% and Nifty PSE index is down 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.05% to close at 11222.4 while the SENSEX is down 0.02% to close at 37973.22 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)