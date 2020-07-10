Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.67%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.67% at 1489.75 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank slipped 5.53%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shed 4.80% and Canara Bank fell 3.73%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 53.00% over last one year compared to the 7.03% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.38% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 2.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.42% to close at 10768.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.39% to close at 36594.33 today.

