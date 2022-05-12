Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 5.39%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.22%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 5.39% at 2403.45 today. The index is down 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank slipped 13.60%, Bank of India fell 6.50% and Punjab & Sind Bank dropped 5.98%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 7.00% over last one year compared to the 7.56% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 3.70% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 3.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.22% to close at 15808 while the SENSEX is down 2.14% to close at 52930.31 today.

