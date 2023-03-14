Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 1.90%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.90% at 3675.45 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank shed 8.46%, Bank of India slipped 5.85% and Union Bank of India dropped 4.40%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 36.00% over last one year compared to the 1.02% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.65% and Nifty Metal index is down 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.65% to close at 17043.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.58% to close at 57900.19 today.

