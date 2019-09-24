Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.34%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 2.34% at 2522.85 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India dropped 3.55%, Canara Bank shed 3.10% and Indian Bank slipped 2.63%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 8.00% over last one year compared to the 5.66% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.98% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.10% to close at 11588.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.02% to close at 39097.14 today.

