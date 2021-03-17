Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.77%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 3.77% at 2199.05 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank shed 6.66%, Bank of Baroda fell 5.07% and Bank of India dropped 4.66%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 48.00% over last one year compared to the 64.17% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 3.13% and Nifty Energy index has slid 3.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.27% to close at 14721.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.12% to close at 49801.62 today.

