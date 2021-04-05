Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.10%, NIFTY Crashes 1.54%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 4.10% at 2123.85 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank dropped 6.14%, Central Bank of India slipped 4.68% and State Bank of India fell 4.61%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 72.00% over last one year compared to the 81.08% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 3.48% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 3.45% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.54% to close at 14637.8 while the SENSEX has slid 1.74% to close at 49159.32 today.

