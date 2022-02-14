Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 5.95%, NIFTY Tumbles 3.06%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 5.95% at 2787.4 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shed 8.17%, Union Bank of India fell 7.45% and Punjab National Bank dropped 6.67%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 11.08% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 5.29% and Nifty Metal index has slid 5.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 3.06% to close at 16842.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 3.00% to close at 56405.84 today.

