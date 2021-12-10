Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.62%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.62% at 2796.45 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank added 5.06%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 4.58% and Indian Bank gained 4.43%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 54.00% over last one year compared to the 29.92% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.47% and Nifty Realty index gained 2.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.03% to close at 17511.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.03% to close at 58786.67 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)