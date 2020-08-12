Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.70%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.70% at 1477.7 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India rose 4.23%, Bank of Baroda jumped 3.18% and Indian Overseas Bank gained 2.90%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 42.00% over last one year compared to the 3.50% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 2.37% and Nifty Auto index increased 2.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.12% to close at 11308.4 while the SENSEX has slid 0.10% to close at 38369.63 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)